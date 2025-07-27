The Catbird Seat

The Catbird Seat

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Hannah's avatar
Hannah
Jul 29, 2025

I really enjoyed reading this! And my pup also enjoyed the soundscape. Thank you for sharing your musings and photos!

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David D's avatar
David D
Jul 27, 2025

Well, this is lovely. For starters, your apologetic intro is spot on, at least for me: same circular thoughts and reservations. Which is why I don't have a substack (or similar).

Synchronicity 2: I turned your Oakland soundscape on just as my the soundscape here on my porch turned wet and gurgly (and birds), with a gentle-medium shower hitting the oak-pine forest that's around me.

Clearly we need to touch base! I'll do so presently here, on a more private channel. Meantime, very nice to see you're still doing your wonderful work. See you soon, perhaps...

Best,

D

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