📷 Sweat bee in a northern blue flag iris. Morning flower walks are a ritual; the apple blossoms gave way to the irises, the irises to the wild roses, the wild roses to milkweed, and soon the sunflowers will bloom….

Slightly more than seven months have passed since my last newsletter. I am a little embarrassed and wish I had a better excuse, but I’m just not one of those people who spouts words. They come slowly and as time passes I feel pressure to write something extra-special, which makes the prospect of writing more daunting, which means it’s more easily put off until the next day. Rinse and repeat. It also doesn’t help that, say, taking a walk and photographing bees is vastly preferable. And neither does it help that, in our algorithmic, hyper-competitive culture, it can feel like the purpose of a newsletter is self-promotion: to build my brand, to be yet another demand on your weary, overloaded attention. It can all feel so dreary.

📷 Live oaks on a hillside in Garber Park

It’s easy to forget that the purpose is to share. To hopefully make your day a little better. So let me offer this soundscape of a dawn chorus that I made it this spring on a reporting trip to Berkeley, California. (I was working on two stories: One about what it’s like to be a salamander, and another about bird nests and the intelligence involved in building them. More about those soon!) I stayed near Garber Park, a wonderful pocket of urban hillside wildness, and put my recorder beside a tiny stream. You can hear its burble, and also a host of songbirds as they wake, and every so often a distant train whistles. Sometimes I play it in the background while I work.

And now … a few stories that came out since last I wrote!

📷 Peacocks are the iconic example of sexual selection leading to elaborate ornamentation. But it’s interesting how one never sees pictures of the back side of their tailfeathers. Wouldn’t it be grand if peahens were into those instead? (This guy was dancing on top of a concession stand at the Bronx Zoo. Stay free, little buddy.)

What does a groundhog find beautiful?

So begins my latest story. It’s about whether animals have a sense of beauty—something that many philosophers and scientists historically denied. Even now, when people generally recognize animal intelligences and the overlaps between their experiences and our own, there’s still a tendency to think of perceiving beauty as a uniquely human experience.

When scientists consider the matter it’s usually through the lens of sexual selection and how animals have evolved to find certain physical features attractive. Yet our own sense of beauty is about so much more than mate choice … and the emerging science of aesthetic cognition points to richer aesthetic experiences in animals, too.

📷 A very special cat.

For years I’ve followed the work of Susana Monsó, a philosopher best known her critiques of comparative thanatology, or the science of how animals respond to and understand death. Last fall she published her magnum opus, Playing Possum: How Animals Understand Death, and I figured on doing a Q&A with her. It turned into so much more than that.

The story became a labor of … not love, exactly, but something. A part of my ongoing attempt make peace with death. I’ve entered the stage of life when the imminent passing of those I love is constantly present, a horizon that’s no longer so easily hidden by whatever is in my sightline; I’ve also lost six cats in the last six years, which has made death and its approach a part of life’s everyday texture in a way it was not. By nature I’m inclined to avoidance but the cognitive dissonance was untenable.

Hopefully all that was transmuted into something meaningful. I’m proud of the story; I think I combined the science and the philosophy in a way I haven’t seen in other articles on the topic, and posed questions—might some animals find ways of coping with death’s possibility by caring even more for one another? Isn’t an understanding of death that does not include its inevitability still profound? —that have not yet been explored. And to consider this subject in other animals is to better understand ourselves.

📷 An escaped chicken I met years ago on a run in New York City and wrote about for the Center for Humans & Nature .

So as not to make this note a complete downer, I won’t say too much about my deep dive on the origins and evolutionary dynamics of H5N1 avian influenza—a subject largely absent from the H5N1 discourse. But if you care at all about the possibility of dangerous flu strains jumping from animals to humans and possibly causing thousands or millions of deaths, then you should read it.

📷 Beryl and her daughter Lindsay, courtesy of Kevin C. Lee.

On a happier note: “Parents and their children, or people who know each other well, often share some expression that is unique to them — a phrase or gesture that began by happenstance but gradually acquired a meaning that only they know.” And so do chimpanzees....

📷 The problem with pigeon book clubs is that nobody ever reads the book.

In some Meet the Neighbors news … the paperback is out now, featuring a spiffy new blurb from Ben Goldfarb, who called it “A true landmark in animal literature. Mandatory reading.” Mandatory, folks! And if you’ve already read it, please consider leaving a review on your platform of choice.

If you’re in search of a good Neighbors-related listen, I’ve had some lovely podcast conversations this last little while. Tune in to The Ongoing Transformation, produced by Issues in Science and Technology—I got to talk about cormorants!—and to Our Hen House, which I often listen to on my Sunday morning goat barn shift at the animal sanctuary. Things turned philosophical on the New Books Network; on The Joe Gardener Show I talked about our garden neighbors; and Patrick Farnsworth on Last Born in the Wilderness asked some great H5N1 questions.

📷 A pickerel hovers in the reeds. Interestingly, all the other fish nearby seemed unbothered by the pickerel’s presence. At the very least they didn’t leave. For all that animals are thought to live in fear of predators, it often doesn’t seem that way.

And with that … there’s more I wanted to say—about how animal activism is framed, the construction of animals in conversations about artificial intelligence, the idea of animal trusteeship, what a fine word "sprig" is—and I nearly forgot to mention this conversation with Adrian Tchaikovsky. (Okay, I didn’t so much forget that as omit it, as I was star-struck by Tchaikovsky and don’t think I held up my end of the interview especially well.) But all that will have to wait because it’s time to swim with the fishes. That’s not a euphemism; there’s a lake a few feet away from where I type this and a cove teeming with fish.

Until next time! I promise it won’t be another seven months.





Share

Photos by Brandon Keim unless otherwise noted.