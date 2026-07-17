A chipping sparrow nest lined with horse hair and containing, mysteriously, a small white stone.

Here in Maine we’re into the summer part of summer. Most of the season’s baby birds have hatched, though every so often I’ll hear telltale squeaks from somewhere in a tree. Robins have multiple broods, as do song sparrows, cardinals, and quite a few other species; and some, like goldfinches who line their nests with down from milkweed and thistle, or waxwings who raise their young on berries, are just getting started.

If you live in the Northern Hemisphere and see a seemingly empty nest, then, it’s best not to get too close. That can wait until autumn, when leaves fall and it’s easy to spot nests on bare branches and appreciate the ingenuity and beauty of their construction.

“How could a creature with such a small brain, equipped only with beak, feet, and wings, create something so exquisite, so far beyond my own capacities?” I asked in a story I wrote for Bay Nature magazine about the intelligence involved in nest-building. If you’d like to know more, give it a gander.

The arboreal salamander who started it.

That’s not the only story I wrote for Bay Nature since my last proper newsletter. They also let me explore what it’s like to be a salamander—specifically an arboreal salamander I met late one misty night in Berkeley, but most of the principles can be extrapolated to other salamander species.

One detail I loved: how important moisture is to salamanders. Obviously it’s physiologically important—they depend on damp surfaces and ambient condensation to keep from dessiccating, and their skin must stay wet in order to exchange gases. (Most salamanders lack lungs and instead breathe through their skin. If they dry out, they suffocate.) But how does that manifest in lived experience? A cognitive scientist I interviewed for the story described how she tried to motivate salamanders to solve mazes. When offered food as a reward, the salamanders ignored it, but the chance to spend a few minutes inside a damp box did the trick.

About this salamander: late one night I spotted her peeking out from under a trailside log. I spent about an hour sitting several feet away, taking notes and brainstorming the story. Then I came back the next day and saw the salamander’s head in the same place. Bending close, I realized that it was a wood chip! Had I been communing with a piece of wood the whole time? But when I checked the photos, the salamander was in fact a salamander.

A bumblebee who passed the night in an aster blossom’s embrace.

One more story, especially dear to my heart: this contemplation of asters, mortality, and what bumblebees may dream.

Pictured above is a bumblebee who I’m pretty sure slept in the same flower each night for more than a week last autumn. I can’t be certain, but I came to recognize his wings and general appearance. Every morning he’d warm up, fly away, and be back in the blossom come nightfall.

Eyeshine

And since we’re talking about bees, they figure prominently in the bits and pieces of research that caught my eye recently. (I’ve decided to call this section Eyeshine: the light that shines off a reflective layer behind many vertebrate eyes. You’ve probably seen it in cats at least.)

Last month researchers described how bumblebees attained “one of the highest peaks of cognitive performance: the ability to spontaneously solve a problem,” which they tested in an experiment that required bees figure out how to move a ball beneath a flower in order to reach it. The video is below. The thing on the bee’s thorax is an ID tag, affixed with a dab of non-toxic glue, so you don’t need to worry that the bees were harmed in the process.

Another research group published an update to their 2022 finding that bumblebees display flexible motivational trade-offs—that is, they’re willing to endure only a small discomfort if the benefits for doing so are also small, but if the rewards are big then they’ll put up with more. This supports the notion that bees (and many other insects) feel pain. Good moods also spread between bees, something that had been observed in many vertebrates—including ourselves—but not in invertebrates. The capacity “may be an evolutionarily widespread mechanism present in both social vertebrates and social insects,” concluded the researchers. Scientists also observed that fast-learning bumblebees didn’t gather more pollen and nectar than their slow-learning kin, and that honeybees seemingly don’t experience cognitive decline in their old age.

Other interesting papers with no particular throughline: Antonio Osuna-Mascaró, an animal cognition scientist who appeared in my story on how animals understand death, found that Goffin’s cockatoos recognize when things are irreparably broken—an essential component of a mature human understanding of death. Painted turtles prefer to bask with some turtles more than others; one could say that they have friends. Some mammals don’t just use plants to treat illness, repel parasites, and heal wounds, but to alter their mental and emotional states. Golden snub-nosed monkeys who wait for others are more likely to be followed when they want their group to go somewhere. And from a certain perspective, cells—and arguably all organisms—are just vessels that evolved to serve ribosomes.

Bookworm: Two Great, One … Less So

I’ve finished three books this last while. Possibly more, but the others slip my mind. I won’t be forgetting Elisabeth Tova Bailey’s The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating, which was published in 2010 and wildly popular but somehow I hadn’t read it until now and it is heart-achingly beautiful.

Also beautiful and heart-aching: Ray Nayler’s Palaces of the Crows. I’d read his previous book, The Mountain in the Sea, which was fine but didn’t really move me. Like a lot of genre fiction it was a story in service of an idea: What if cephalopods evolved symbolic language and the ability to transmit culture across generations, allowing them to form complex societies? A fascinating idea, and the story was smart and enjoyable, but it also felt workmanlike. I was never compelled to know what happened next. Palaces, on the other hand, extends the idea to corvids, but they are a character rather than the subject. The story is less about them than about four orphans trying to survive in the war-ravaged countryside of Lithuania in World War II. It’s superb.

And then there’s Daniel Mason’s North Woods, which was shortlisted for a Pulitzer prize and … irritated the heck out of me. A multi-generational saga that takes place on a single parcel of land in western Massachusetts, it’s animated by the premise that the people who once lived in a place continue to live on in it. It’s written with an eye attuned to the natural world—I read it as part of a program put on by a regional land trust—and delightful paeans to apples, the love lives of beetles, and ephemeral spring wildflowers are woven through its tales of passion and family and human frailty. But it has one enormous blind spot: the people for whom that place was home for 10,000 years or so years before colonists arrived and killed most of them.

Native people appear briefly at the start, just long enough to let the reader identify with peaceful settlers rather than genocidal colonists. Then they effectively vanish. There’s not even another native character that I can remember. And I promise I’m not a woke scold—truly! The book and its author should not be canceled. It’s a good read. But for native people to be elided from a story about the ineradicable social history of a place, about how the land remembers and the past keeps emerging into the present … this absence feels profoundly, actively wrong. It’s not just a literary quibble. It erases the history of the people who lived there, some of whose descendants still do.

In that vein: I lived in New York City for 11 years and never wondered what became of its original inhabitants. A reporter from the New York Times did. It’s worth reading.

Etcetera

A fun conversation with Mal Graham, formerly the executive director of Wild Animal Initiative and presently the science coordinator of NYU’s Wildlife Inclusive Local Development (WILD) Lab.

Words I Like

Taught to me by the wonderful Holly Haworth, whose Earthspells newsletter deserves a follow: Marcescence, or the way some dead leaves remain on their trees rather than falling in autumn. Through this past long winter I came to appreciate their companionable rustling and how they held the sun. I wanted to honor them with this assemblage of chestnut and beech leaves—beech leaves in particular were such welcome lights—and coltsfoot, the first flowers to emerge in spring. Without the sunlight to make them glow it doesn’t quite work, but I tried.

p.s. Thank you to everyone who commented or reached out after my last newsletter. I took it down a little while ago—it did its job. I still owe correspondence to a few of you. Much love.







Photos by Brandon Keim unless otherwise noted.