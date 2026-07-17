The Catbird Seat

The Catbird Seat

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Catherine Badgley's avatar
Catherine Badgley
Jul 20

Brandon, Your writings are a breath of fresh air--thank you. I didn't know about your essay from last year about how animals experience death. Of course, they have some understanding of its meaning, for themselves and for their companions. I have seen evidence of that in dogs, cats, and horses.

I am reading Robert MacFarlane's Is a River Alive? Some of the ideas (rights of nature) remind me of topics that you wrote about in Meet the Neighbors. I loved that book (yours). If you haven't seen MacFarlane's, then I think it's worth a look (or a listen, as he himself reads it).

I am a big fan of Holly Haworth, but did not know about her Earthspells column; so now I am a subscriber.

Thank you!

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Brian Banks 🇨🇦's avatar
Brian Banks 🇨🇦
Jul 18

Brandon: Thanks for all the pointers to your own work and that of others. I would like to take my nature writing more into the realm of animal cognition. Your work is an inspiration. I’ve got a couple of angles on the social relationships of migratory birds, still looking for a good Canadian expert to peg a pitch to. I’m also fascinated by mantises and how they are so different in their response to people and intrusions than other insects. At this time of year they’re still tiny - little green matchsticks - yet they fearlessly turn and face a hand or a shoe or even a lawnmower when one gets close. They seem so alert and aware and complex. Would like to delve deeper there. Anyway, not really any other point to this comment other than to acknowledge your influence and try to manifest my intentions by putting them into the record. Thanks for your work. Cheers.

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