I’m a freelance journalist who writes about nature and animals, usually through the lens of science. My bylines include the The New York Times, National Geographic, WIRED, and Nautilus, where I am a contributing editor; my latest book is Meet the Neighbors: Animal Minds and Life in a More-Than-Human World. It’s about the science of animal intelligence, the idea of animal personhood, and our relations to wild animals and to nature.

The Catbird Seat is my newsletter: a place for news about nature and animals, book-related outtakes, stray interviews, beautiful facts, and shiny objects. To subscribe, hit the button below. There will be giveaways.…