Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Archive
About
On Foxes, Trout Lilies & Healing
Notes from a season of regret, late-arriving knowledge, and insufficient advice.
May 14
•
Brandon Keim
32
20
1
September 2025
The Birds of September 11
On 9/11, the Great Recession, and the Tribute in Light's avian rescue.
Sep 11, 2025
•
Brandon Keim
9
3
July 2025
A Midsummer Afternoon’s Email
A new soundscape; how animals appreciate beauty; how animals understand death; and more.…
Jul 27, 2025
•
Brandon Keim
13
2
1
December 2024
Squirrel Claus!
A distinguished rodent, free audiobooks, and the eternal question of whether spiders get drunk.
Dec 23, 2024
•
Brandon Keim
18
1
October 2024
Aster Season, Beaver Sounds, Christianity + Animals, My Cookie Recipe & A Life Lesson
To see an aster is to know that at least someone is departing with grace.
Oct 19, 2024
•
Brandon Keim
9
July 2024
It’s Alive!!!
After many months of scratching at its shell, pecking more insistently with each passing day, it finally happened.
Jul 20, 2024
•
Brandon Keim
20
5
1
June 2024
The Beaver Pond at Dawn
A soundscape recording made on a ridge between adjoining beaver ponds, as the night's frogs give way to the dawn chorus; beaver ruminations; and some…
Jun 19, 2024
•
Brandon Keim
17
3
1
May 2024
Warbler Day
What I find myself wondering about, even more than navigation mechanisms or flight metabolism, is the lived experience of migration.
May 13, 2024
•
Brandon Keim
22
6
3
March 2024
The Groundhog People
Several years ago a groundhog made her home in a burrow beneath my deck. I soon found that much had been written about their natural history, and even…
Mar 23, 2024
•
Brandon Keim
12
2
January 2024
Meet … Meet the Neighbors!
In which the newsletter emerges from the ground, climbs a tree, and starts making noise.
Jan 14, 2024
•
Brandon Keim
14
4
December 2020
Welcome!
A newsletter about animals, nature, and science.
Dec 7, 2020
•
Brandon Keim
7
© 2026 Brandon Keim
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts